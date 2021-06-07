Back Market Design System Colors

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have been recently working on refactoring the foundations of Back Market's Design System and my first focus was on colors.
Colors has always been a tricky topic regarding design system because as all foundations, they will be used across dozens of components and hundreds of screens.