SheBuilt Logo Design

SheBuilt Logo Design
This client came to me looking to create branding for her personal training business. Being based in Kansas, she really wanted to reflect the western vibe and incorporate a cowgirl— the epitome of a badass woman who can do anything.

Posted on May 25, 2021
