Lilly Cham

Hello Wallpaper

Lilly Cham
Lilly Cham
  • Save
Hello Wallpaper gradient wallpaper macintosh hello apple
Download color palette

used Photoshop 2021
I love classic Apple products and made this with photoshop, using the gradient tool to create my own wallpaper.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Lilly Cham
Lilly Cham

More by Lilly Cham

View profile
    • Like