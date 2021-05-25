WELCOME to the world, BABY OTA 💜 ~ Acrylic pour painting ~ Spli

The wait is finally over! Our grandaughter Ota is finally here :D

Congrats to mom Marina and dad Luka!

I was little "confused" on this special day, but I really want to do a painting to celebrate and share this happy news with all of you.

Colours:

- Amsterdam naples yellow green light

- Amsterdam olive green

- Amsterdam olive green light

- Amsterdam raw sienna

- Pebeo iridescent copper

- Maimeri bordeaux

- Amsterdam venetian rose

