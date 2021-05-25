Fiona Art

WELCOME to the world, BABY OTA 💜 ~ Acrylic pour painting ~ Split fluid art

WELCOME to the world, BABY OTA 💜 ~ Acrylic pour painting ~ Spli fluid art stayhome abstract paintings baby acrylic paint design tutorial pouring art acrylic
The wait is finally over! Our grandaughter Ota is finally here :D
Congrats to mom Marina and dad Luka!
I was little "confused" on this special day, but I really want to do a painting to celebrate and share this happy news with all of you.

Colours:
- Amsterdam naples yellow green light
- Amsterdam olive green
- Amsterdam olive green light
- Amsterdam raw sienna
- Pebeo iridescent copper
- Maimeri bordeaux
- Amsterdam venetian rose

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/Z3pET5B2XoQ

