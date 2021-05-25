Amina Aftab

Fitness lifestyle app website

Amina Aftab
Amina Aftab
  • Save
Fitness lifestyle app website mobile app prototype xd design typography website gamedesign icon design logo photoshop illustration branding uiuxdesign
Download color palette

Hi, Dribble family,

Take a look at a new design for Fitness lifestyle app website. Health is very important in life so this website helps you lot. Hope you like it!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow

Let's work together! contact me at.
Gmail: amina.aftab.ch@gmail.com
WhatsApp me: 03314362313
thanks.

Amina Aftab
Amina Aftab

More by Amina Aftab

View profile
    • Like