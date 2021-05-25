Grove - Display Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Grove is a modern sans serif font with clean and minimal lines, high contrast and lots of ligatures.
Grove combines in itself the elegance of a classic serif font (high contrast) with the modern and clean lines of a serif font. The wide selection of ligatures also makes it look unique and super customizable - turn ligatures/on or off and play around with tracking for one of a kind look (super useful for branding a logo design).