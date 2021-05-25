Winnebago Illustrations

The folks over at Armosa Studios had a rough storyboard, and the need for an animator as well as an illustrator for their upcoming Winnebago project. They called in the amazing Austin Spencer who was kind enough to suggest that they contact me for the illustrations.

This was an extremely tight turn around project (if I told you just how tight, you might cry,) but it wasn’t anything a few cups of coffee and a well-coordinated effort between all of us couldn’t solve.

After looking over Winnebago’s style guide, I picked up on their solid adventure theme, and thought that this video would be great as a series of national park stickers come to life. With that visual direction in mind, I got started illustrating over 12 full scenes, 9 vehicles from various sides, and 6 sets of figures, as well as a few bonus text treatment frames and other helpful assets.

As I finished a frame and it was approved, I’d package it up and shoot to over to Austin so that he could begin animating. That meant that I had to have everything thought out before finishing the first frame! No going back.

This project was a challenge for sure, but one that yielded incredible results. I’m extremely proud of the work we did, and Winnebago was able to showcase the video as a part of their huge 2020 product launch event, and now use it as an informational video for interested buyers.

https://www.crisymeschieri.com/winnebago

Credits

Armosa Studios - Project Lead/Video Editing

Austin Spencer - Animation

Crisy Meschieri - Illustration/Design