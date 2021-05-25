Ayush Soni

Debating Platform Product Design

Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni
Debating Platform Product Design
Monto is a game changing conference platform that is shaping the future of online debating. With customers ranging from accredited schools such as the Oxford University to international debating societies and colonies, Monto allows options for customized documentation, rankings, chits, etc.

This is the product design for the refreshed MVP which I will be handing off to the development team, alongside whom I will be making this design come to life via Node JS and web sockets!

Let me know your thoughts and opinions on the design!

