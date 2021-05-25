miguel angel andrade robles

WhatsApp Retro Logo.

WhatsApp Retro Logo.
Logo con toque retro de la app WhatsApp, un poco inspirado en el TELMEX DE LOS 90s.

Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
Posted on May 25, 2021
