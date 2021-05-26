RD UX/UI
RonDesignLab

Jobler - Job Search Platform Animation

RD UX/UI
RonDesignLab
RD UX/UI for RonDesignLab
Hire Us
  • Save
Jobler - Job Search Platform Animation job board job hrm recruitment recruiting recruiter recruit hr employment employees employer employee careers career product design mobile
Download color palette
  1. 2021-05-19 Search Job (CV) (Animation) Dribbble.mp4
  2. 1.4 Fonts and tools dribbble.png

We're available for new projects
hello@rondesignlab.com

You can find us here:
Website
👑 Exclusive content on Instagram
Pinterest
Facebook

RonDesignLab
RonDesignLab
Design & Development Firm
Hire Us

More by RonDesignLab

View profile
    • Like