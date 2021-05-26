American football mobile app screens

Hey guys! 🏉🏉🏉

Following your favorite games can be difficult. Since all the APPs are so unified and it can be messy. So what if you would have a possibility to track your beloved teams in one app? For an example like this one? I am a big fan of American Football, so I created it for such fans. You can add to favorite some teams, and you can track even the students league, so if you are the busy father of raising star, you would never miss the match, or at least you would know the score.

Look at this illustration? Have you seen something like this in other similar apps? Me - no, that’s why I wanted to make it different.

If I would collect enough like a and comments, promise to continue creating other sports apps.

Let’s make some noise? 🤟🤟🤟

Design — Figma

Illustrations — Illustrator

Animation — AE

