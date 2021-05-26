American football mobile app screens

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys! 🏉🏉🏉
Following your favorite games can be difficult. Since all the APPs are so unified and it can be messy. So what if you would have a possibility to track your beloved teams in one app? For an example like this one? I am a big fan of American Football, so I created it for such fans. You can add to favorite some teams, and you can track even the students league, so if you are the busy father of raising star, you would never miss the match, or at least you would know the score.
Look at this illustration? Have you seen something like this in other similar apps? Me - no, that’s why I wanted to make it different.
If I would collect enough like a and comments, promise to continue creating other sports apps.
Let’s make some noise? 🤟🤟🤟
Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator
Animation — AE
************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************
Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates