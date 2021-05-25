Sanika Tusa

Concert Ticket Challenge

Concert Ticket Challenge
This application provides the ability to purchase quickly both paper and electronic tickets online. The user is authorized via email or social networks. Selling a ticket, he binds a valid bank card and contact information, which are confirmed by a code via SMS or a call. A user looking for a burning ticket can choose to buy a ticket either from an official providers or from a person who put up a ticket for sale on this service. If there are no tickets, you can leave a request for it, and if a ticket appears, the application will inform the user about it.

Posted on May 25, 2021
