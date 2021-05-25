Concert Ticket Challenge

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This application provides the ability to purchase quickly both paper and electronic tickets online. The user is authorized via email or social networks. Selling a ticket, he binds a valid bank card and contact information, which are confirmed by a code via SMS or a call. A user looking for a burning ticket can choose to buy a ticket either from an official providers or from a person who put up a ticket for sale on this service. If there are no tickets, you can leave a request for it, and if a ticket appears, the application will inform the user about it.