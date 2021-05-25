Concert Ticket Challenge

This application provides the ability to purchase quickly both paper and electronic tickets online. The user is authorized via email or social networks. Selling a ticket, he binds a valid bank card and contact information, which are confirmed by a code via SMS or a call. A user looking for a burning ticket can choose to buy a ticket either from an official providers or from a person who put up a ticket for sale on this service. If there are no tickets, you can leave a request for it, and if a ticket appears, the application will inform the user about it.