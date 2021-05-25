Michael Wegmann

Flyerdesign – A5

Flyerdesign – A5 print print design flyer advertising design
Flyerdesign – 2021

This campaign promoted a small business owner's breakfast delivery service. The advertising is intended to suggest that the delivery offer is better than what you enjoy at home. The flyer was created in Indesign and prepared for printing.

Posted on May 25, 2021
