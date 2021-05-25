Nicolas Solerieu
Opendoor Design

Dashboard layouts

Nicolas Solerieu
Opendoor Design
Nicolas Solerieu for Opendoor Design
  • Save
Dashboard layouts value home house web app web real estate dashboard ui products ui layout
Dashboard layouts value home house web app web real estate dashboard ui products ui layout
Download color palette
  1. Dash-1.jpg
  2. Dash-2.jpg

Some more dashboard exploration, bringing back that sidebar and trying various container sizes

6c37a75b09d806516dfd089269ac9d03
Rebound of
Offer screen concept
By Nicolas Solerieu
View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Opendoor Design
Opendoor Design
Empowering everyone with the freedom to move

More by Opendoor Design

View profile
    • Like