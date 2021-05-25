Daria Kuznetsova

Toro Grill

Toro Grill
The main goal was to create a website design, that shows the product (argentine grill) from its best side. We concentrated on high-quality photos and videos (the main screen has a video on the background). The website is going to have a feature, where user can zoom and see all the details of a grill.
As for the design, it is minimalistic - simple colors and fonts.

Posted on May 25, 2021
