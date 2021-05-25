Kevin Asgari

M1 Finance iOS Widget

Kevin Asgari
Kevin Asgari
Hire Me
  • Save
M1 Finance iOS Widget ux graphic design color finance icon trading app finance app fintech branding art ui design
Download color palette

M1 Finance iOS Widget Concepts for wealth building for today's long-term investors.

Kevin Asgari
Kevin Asgari
Brand Designer - Graphics, UI/UX, Illustration.
Hire Me

More by Kevin Asgari

View profile
    • Like