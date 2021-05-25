Healthcare Mobile App

Hi Guys,

This is my first dribbble shot. It's concept of healthcare app, which have functionalities like book & search doctor, book lab, search blood bank & hospital management system.

Hope you'll find it interesting.

would love to hear your valuable feedback about the design :)

Design - Adobe XD

Font: Poppins

Icons: Flat icon

Images: UI Faces & Google

Thanks :)