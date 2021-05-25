Vanita Chundavadara

Healthcare Mobile App

Healthcare Mobile App
Hi Guys,
This is my first dribbble shot. It's concept of healthcare app, which have functionalities like book & search doctor, book lab, search blood bank & hospital management system.

Hope you'll find it interesting.
would love to hear your valuable feedback about the design :)

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🙂

Design - Adobe XD
Font: Poppins
Icons: Flat icon
Images: UI Faces & Google

Thanks :)

Posted on May 25, 2021
