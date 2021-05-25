Kippa Redesign Project

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
A simple redesign project for a assessment test. The dashboard was redesigned to accommodate more data and information for the user to access their business activities, earnings and expenditures, by having the option to filter data by visualization of their daily transactions by monthly, weekly and daily views respectively.