Usman Ndako

Kippa Redesign Project

Usman Ndako
Usman Ndako
  • Save
Kippa Redesign Project ui design app user flow ux design interaction design
Download color palette

A simple redesign project for a assessment test. The dashboard was redesigned to accommodate more data and information for the user to access their business activities, earnings and expenditures, by having the option to filter data by visualization of their daily transactions by monthly, weekly and daily views respectively.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Usman Ndako
Usman Ndako

More by Usman Ndako

View profile
    • Like