Ashraful Islam Akash

Splash Screen || Birthday Reminder & Party Organizing App

Ashraful Islam Akash
Ashraful Islam Akash
  • Save
Splash Screen || Birthday Reminder & Party Organizing App top popular mobile ui mobile 3d modeling 3d design inspiration inspiration ui ux uiux gifts reminder app dark ui birthday ux uidesign ui design splashscreen splash screen
Download color palette

Hello 👋
This is an Onboarding splash screen visual design for a Remindr mobile app.

Let's have a chat about your project. 🤟
akash.ux@gmail.com
Thank you!!

Ashraful Islam Akash
Ashraful Islam Akash

More by Ashraful Islam Akash

View profile
    • Like