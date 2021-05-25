Andrew-David Jahchan

Podcast Covers #17: 100 Things We Learned From Film

Podcast Covers #17: 100 Things We Learned From Film podcasts logo podcast art podcast logo brand branding podcast cover podcast cover art podcast logo design brand design brand identity podcasting
  1. 7-1.jpg
  2. 7-2.jpg
  3. 7-3.jpg
  4. 7-4.jpg

A little while ago, I decided to take on some requests for podcast covers and design them for free. I'll be posting some of my favourites in this project!
---
Make sure you view at full-screen! And, if you're looking for a podcast cover, feel free to get in touch! I'd be glad to give designing something for your podcast a shot!

