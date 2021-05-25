Shubham Kapoor

Mobile App-Chinese Checkers

This is a Mobile game app. I've designed this app for a client as he was not happy with it's initial design.
Now the game has more than 4.5 star rating on play store and come on 2nd number when we search Chinese Checkers. This is one of my favourite project what I enjoyed designing. Link is https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.NavSLabs.ChineseChecker

