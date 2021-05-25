Alina Karpenchuk

Audio book design #DailyUI

Alina Karpenchuk
Alina Karpenchuk
  • Save
Audio book design #DailyUI
Download color palette

Hi guys!
Here is a new concept for audio book design.
Thanks for the likes and comments!

Posted on May 25, 2021
Alina Karpenchuk
Alina Karpenchuk

More by Alina Karpenchuk

View profile
    • Like