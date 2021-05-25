Reza nezhadmusavi

Course App

Reza nezhadmusavi
Reza nezhadmusavi
  • Save
Course App uixdesign course course app color ui ux educational education app courses minimalism app designer app design figma uidesign ui design ui design uiux
Download color palette

Hi👋🏻
This application is an app for participating in training courses!😃

Don't forget like it and follow me on Dribbble 🙄

If you like it, press the "L" button🤍💓
Available for new project! ✅
Rezafreelancerb@gmail.com

Reza nezhadmusavi
Reza nezhadmusavi

More by Reza nezhadmusavi

View profile
    • Like