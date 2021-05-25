Fathima Shukkoor

aurora

aurora watercolour tiger aurora autumn watercolorillustartion watercolor design illustration
Theme: To create a blend of calm and fierce.

A watercolor illustration named 'Aurora' done using warm colors and a subtle contrast of blue. The lighter tones in the background seamlessly allows the subjects to standout.

