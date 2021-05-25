Ponita Logo

Teeraporn L.

Design a brand new logo 'PONITA' Lifestyle websites for women that cover a broad range of topics. From beauty, to fashion.

The name 'PONITA' was chosen from PONY (a little horse) and NITA (Beautynista - main website).
We chose a unicorn for the brand character and added a little sparkle represent beauty.

Contact for freelance work : teelaporn.lee@gmail.com

Posted on May 25, 2021
