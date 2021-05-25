Rachel Veitch

Macaw branding and logo

Rachel Veitch
Rachel Veitch
  • Save
Macaw branding and logo branding logo design
Download color palette

This was part of a conceptual branding project for a beauty brand, which included a logo, general branding, and package design concept. I was inspired by the bright colors of a Macaw and the vibrant culture of the tropics.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Rachel Veitch
Rachel Veitch
Like