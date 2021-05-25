Asia Volante

Ice Cream

Ice Cream illustration design
Whilst experimenting with various perspectives, I came up with this fun illustration of a woman enjoying her ice cream. My aim was to convey a light, joyful and full feeling and I think the colours I used do that perfectly.

Posted on May 25, 2021
