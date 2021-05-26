Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Translate App

Ever wished for a professional translator without the hefty price tag? Translate App enables “magical” voice-to-voice communication across languages. Simply speak into your phone and the app will translate, and speak, that sentence into one of 50 languages.

Digital product design agency. UX/UI, Web design, Branding.
