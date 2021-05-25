Pinankk

Online game symbol animation- Elvis

Pinankk
Pinankk
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. Elvis_7_layout_v2.mp4
  2. Elvis_7_big.mp4

This animation was done for online social casino style games. Started with the symbol from the artist.
Converted the symbol to 3d using 3d studio max.
the animation was also done using 3d studio max. and then finally added all the effects using After effects and gave it the final touch.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Pinankk
Pinankk
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Pinankk

View profile
    • Like