Busy Quill Coffee Co

It's a coffee company and the target audience is writers. It sells coffee online and is geared towards anyone that writes either professionally or just for fun. And the contest holder ask us to incorporate a writing quill and coffee together, so I tried to combine between bean coffee and writing quill. And for my concept is a combination between Bean coffee and quill.

I hope that you will like this design guys, and feel free in comments 😁😁

For inquiries :

www.omega-pixel.com

service@omega-pixel.com