Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kaushtubh

Nauton logo Concept

Kaushtubh
Kaushtubh
  • Save
Nauton logo Concept vector branding logo illustration inspiration concept wireframe app art design
Download color palette

Newton is an online school that focuses on underpreviliged chidren's education. They wanted a simple Logo with flat design and orange gradient. This is what I came up with.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Kaushtubh
Kaushtubh

More by Kaushtubh

View profile
    • Like