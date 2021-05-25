El Tigre Taco Truck Branding

El Tigre Taco Truck

Deliverables: Branding, Packaging, Illustration

Branding Project: Self Initiated



El Tigre Tacos is the owner and Chef's take on "badass" Mexican - sassy, spicy, sometimes irreverent, always an adventure. The original restaurant El Tigre Tacos exists in artsy and industrial RiNo neighborhood, they have since expanded to a taco truck, providing signature spice to the streets of Denver. The taco truck called for fun and irreverent branding, that would catch the eye of city goers searching for a bite to eat.