El Tigre Taco Truck Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
El Tigre Taco Truck
Deliverables: Branding, Packaging, Illustration
Branding Project: Self Initiated
El Tigre Tacos is the owner and Chef's take on "badass" Mexican - sassy, spicy, sometimes irreverent, always an adventure. The original restaurant El Tigre Tacos exists in artsy and industrial RiNo neighborhood, they have since expanded to a taco truck, providing signature spice to the streets of Denver. The taco truck called for fun and irreverent branding, that would catch the eye of city goers searching for a bite to eat.