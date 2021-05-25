Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rachel Jablonski

El Tigre Taco Truck Branding

Rachel Jablonski
Rachel Jablonski
Hire Me
  • Save
El Tigre Taco Truck Branding menu design fast food food and drink taco branding restaurant branding food branding food truck taco truck illustration design brand identity branding
El Tigre Taco Truck Branding menu design fast food food and drink taco branding restaurant branding food branding food truck taco truck illustration design brand identity branding
El Tigre Taco Truck Branding menu design fast food food and drink taco branding restaurant branding food branding food truck taco truck illustration design brand identity branding
El Tigre Taco Truck Branding menu design fast food food and drink taco branding restaurant branding food branding food truck taco truck illustration design brand identity branding
El Tigre Taco Truck Branding menu design fast food food and drink taco branding restaurant branding food branding food truck taco truck illustration design brand identity branding
El Tigre Taco Truck Branding menu design fast food food and drink taco branding restaurant branding food branding food truck taco truck illustration design brand identity branding
El Tigre Taco Truck Branding menu design fast food food and drink taco branding restaurant branding food branding food truck taco truck illustration design brand identity branding
El Tigre Taco Truck Branding menu design fast food food and drink taco branding restaurant branding food branding food truck taco truck illustration design brand identity branding
Download color palette
  1. Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 2.07.08 PM.png
  2. Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 10.05.37 PM.png
  3. Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 2.52.02 PM.png
  4. Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 2.52.30 PM.png
  5. Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 2.52.42 PM.png
  6. Screen Shot 2021-05-24 at 8.31.43 PM.png
  7. Screen Shot 2021-05-22 at 12.45.21 PM.png
  8. Screen Shot 2021-05-22 at 12.46.46 PM.png

El Tigre Taco Truck
Deliverables: Branding, Packaging, Illustration
Branding Project: Self Initiated

El Tigre Tacos is the owner and Chef's take on "badass" Mexican - sassy, spicy, sometimes irreverent, always an adventure. The original restaurant El Tigre Tacos exists in artsy and industrial RiNo neighborhood, they have since expanded to a taco truck, providing signature spice to the streets of Denver. The taco truck called for fun and irreverent branding, that would catch the eye of city goers searching for a bite to eat.

Rachel Jablonski
Rachel Jablonski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rachel Jablonski

View profile
    • Like