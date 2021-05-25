Foodelito (Ghandpahlu v2)

Trending designs to inspire you
A few months ago, I designed a concept for Ghandpahlu application. After reviewing and feedback from friends and experts, I tried to redesign the second version in English. 🤜
If you do not know Ghandapahloo, I must say that it is a specialized online cooking magazine that teaches how to prepare Iranian and foreign food, cakes, sweets and drinks.
www.ghandpahlu.com