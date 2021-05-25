Sasan Sorousheh

Foodelito (Ghandpahlu v2)

Foodelito (Ghandpahlu v2) responsive android app mobile app app design mobile ui uxdesign uiux uidesign food food app cook application xd branding ux ui design creative
A few months ago, I designed a concept for Ghandpahlu application. After reviewing and feedback from friends and experts, I tried to redesign the second version in English. 🤜
If you do not know Ghandapahloo, I must say that it is a specialized online cooking magazine that teaches how to prepare Iranian and foreign food, cakes, sweets and drinks.
www.ghandpahlu.com

