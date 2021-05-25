Multi-step form UI - Power System Settings

Trending designs to inspire you
A multi-step form UI for complex settings of a power system comprises generators and batteries. Users have the ability to navigate back and forth between steps and have a wide comfortable space to complete this complex form.
A screenshot from COMET..
Learn more on: http://cometapp.net/