Ahmed Alshair

Multi-step form UI - Power System Settings

Ahmed Alshair
Ahmed Alshair
  • Save
Multi-step form UI - Power System Settings import toolkit hints settings battery generator power navigation progress steps multi step forms form icon branding minimal interaction design ui ux
Download color palette

A multi-step form UI for complex settings of a power system comprises generators and batteries. Users have the ability to navigate back and forth between steps and have a wide comfortable space to complete this complex form.

A screenshot from COMET..
Learn more on: http://cometapp.net/

Ahmed Alshair
Ahmed Alshair

More by Ahmed Alshair

View profile
    • Like