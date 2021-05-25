Input Field Anatomy

Trending designs to inspire you
Input Fields | Input Box | Text Box is a very common element in UI design that helps the app or the business gather information or input from the users.
• Make sure input fields are clearly visible and discoverable by users.
• Using relevant icons before the input field creates a better UX.
• Use proper placeholder text to convey the user with formats.
• Make use of helper text to convey additional information or reason for errors in the inputs.
#textboxdesign #texbox #inputfield #inputbox #inputdesign #inputanatomy