Thistle Coffee Co Branding

Thistle Coffee Co.
Deliverables: Branding, Illustration, Package Design
Branding Project: Self Initiated
Thistle Coffee Roasters was started in 1999 by two brothers in Denver, Colorado who had moved from Georgia and wanted to interact with their community. They wanted to do this by providing a quality, crafted product in the form of caffeine. The challenge for their branding system was to create an image that evoked the feeling of a homegrown, personal brand that would resonate with the community as the local coffee house.