How to Stop Getting Stuck In Your Head

Hey guys!

How often do you live "here and now"? Most of the time all of us are mentally somewhere else—in the future, in the past, thinking about something else, or trying to be in another place. There's nothing wrong with it. The only problem is that it's difficult to feel truly happy this way.

When we finally stop thinking about something else and actually pay attention to what’s in front of us, that's when we can see beauty around us—and we can actually see life itself.

I've read an article about this and it inspired me to create an informational website that could potentially help people feel a little bit more alive and in harmony with the world.

I've made a 3D visual in Cinema 4D to express the idea of getting stuck in your own head. I used textures and dark colors to create the atmosphere of stuffiness that makes you feel that you need to get out and have a breath of fresh air (without making the design itself look stuffy). Bold titles and unconventional layout are there to show the solution.

Let me know what you think about this guys!

