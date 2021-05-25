Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Project: Alpha

Project: Alpha symbol 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype texture illustration graphic design experimental design branding lettering type alphabet typography alphabet logo alphabet alpha
Latin alphabet creative project.

Our methodology was to combine hyper realistic texture exploration with ultra simplified alphabet symbols.

For more detailed shots, check out the full series on IG: www.instagram.com/oceanandsea/

