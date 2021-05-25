Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI Button Anatomy

Buttons are the most commonly used element in any visual design but at the same time, they are also one of the most important elements in a design as they communicate actions to the users that help them complete a task!

So, we have to make sure the button is clearly presented and also keep them consistent across the app.

Posted on May 25, 2021
