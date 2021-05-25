Adelaja Korede Ruth

DOUGH CRYPTOCURRENCY WEBSITE DESIGN

DOUGH CRYPTOCURRENCY WEBSITE DESIGN
I first designed this website few months ago, and then buycoins africa released their new design so i got inspired and redesigned this. i love how it turned out and will appreciate your feedback. Thanks

