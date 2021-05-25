Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brendan O'Shaughnessy

Project: Alpha

Project: Alpha texture logo identity design branding 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype alphabet typography alphabet logo alphabet alpha
Latin alphabet creative project.

Our methodology was to combine hyper realistic texture exploration with ultra simplified alphabet symbols.

For more detailed shots, check out the full series on IG: www.instagram.com/oceanandsea/

