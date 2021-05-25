Project: Alpha

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Latin alphabet creative project.
Our methodology was to combine hyper realistic texture exploration with ultra simplified alphabet symbols.
For more detailed shots, check out the full series on IG: www.instagram.com/oceanandsea/