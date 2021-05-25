Rachel Jablonski

Western Weed Co. Web Design & Branding

Rachel Jablonski
Rachel Jablonski
Hire Me
  • Save
Western Weed Co. Web Design & Branding western western illustration cannabis branding cannabis design weed branding web design brand identity branding
Western Weed Co. Web Design & Branding western western illustration cannabis branding cannabis design weed branding web design brand identity branding
Western Weed Co. Web Design & Branding western western illustration cannabis branding cannabis design weed branding web design brand identity branding
Western Weed Co. Web Design & Branding western western illustration cannabis branding cannabis design weed branding web design brand identity branding
Western Weed Co. Web Design & Branding western western illustration cannabis branding cannabis design weed branding web design brand identity branding
Download color palette
  1. landscape-vector.png
  2. WesternWeedCo_Website_Rnd3-Rachel landing page .png
  3. Western Weed swag page.png
  4. wwc_flash for insta.jpg
  5. Screen Shot 2021-05-24 at 3.37.33 PM.png

Western Weed Co.
Deliverables: Branding, Web Design, Illustration, Merchandise
Branding Project: Next1's offshoot brand Western Weed Co.

Western Weed Co. is an offshoot brand of the cannabis company, Next1. Inspired by western culture and meant to appeal to the hipster set, Western Weed Co. is a brand new brand that needed a new website, social posts and merchandise. I went with a textured loose illustration style to convey the old west and appeal to a younger clientele.

Rachel Jablonski
Rachel Jablonski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rachel Jablonski

View profile
    • Like