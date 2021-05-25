Western Weed Co. Web Design & Branding

Western Weed Co.

Deliverables: Branding, Web Design, Illustration, Merchandise

Branding Project: Next1's offshoot brand Western Weed Co.



Western Weed Co. is an offshoot brand of the cannabis company, Next1. Inspired by western culture and meant to appeal to the hipster set, Western Weed Co. is a brand new brand that needed a new website, social posts and merchandise. I went with a textured loose illustration style to convey the old west and appeal to a younger clientele.