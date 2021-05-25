Nirali Mamtora

Dashboard Widgets

Nirali Mamtora
Nirali Mamtora
  • Save
Dashboard Widgets widgets design widgets desktop application desktop app design loan calculator loan ui ux uiux ui design uidesign ui
Download color palette

Different widgets concepts for a mortgage management desktop application designed for Creole Studios.

------------

Have a project on mind?
Visit us at: www.creolestudios.com

Nirali Mamtora
Nirali Mamtora

More by Nirali Mamtora

View profile
    • Like