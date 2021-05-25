You Are Amazing Beauty Branding

You Are Amazing

Deliverables: Branding, Packaging, Illustration

Branding Project: Self Initiated

You Are Amazing is an ethically-minded line of beauty products sold at Target that includes everything from a body mist to a two-in-one body scrub and wash. Their sweet florally and fruity scents leave you smelling great out of the shower. For each skin-loving product purchased, a leadership and development opportunity is donated to empower women to change the world.