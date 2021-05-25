Rachel Jablonski

You Are Amazing Beauty Branding

Rachel Jablonski
You Are Amazing Beauty Branding beauty products beauty product cosmetic branding beauty branding package design design illustration brand identity branding
You Are Amazing 
Deliverables: Branding, Packaging, Illustration
Branding Project: Self Initiated 

You Are Amazing is an ethically-minded line of beauty products sold at Target that includes everything from a body mist to a two-in-one body scrub and wash. Their sweet florally and fruity scents leave you smelling great out of the shower. For each skin-loving product purchased, a leadership and development opportunity is donated to empower women to change the world.

