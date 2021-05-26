Olga Staromłyńska
Merixstudio

Banking landing page - concept design

Olga Staromłyńska
Merixstudio
Olga Staromłyńska for Merixstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Banking landing page - concept design black grey statistic data chart homepage design homepage flat design web design web ui web concept design graphic design landingpage bank blurred ui clean design
Download color palette

Hello everyone.
I am always happy to see modern designs emerging in areas like banking etc. So I decided to create a concept landing page design for the financial industry. What do you guys think about this? Do you like it when banks become modern and trendy?

We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.

---

Show us some love and press “L”.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and follow us.

Let’s stay in touch on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.

Merixstudio
Merixstudio
No buzzwords. Just thoughtful & stunning design.
Hire Us

More by Merixstudio

View profile
    • Like