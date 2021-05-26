Banking landing page - concept design

Hello everyone.

I am always happy to see modern designs emerging in areas like banking etc. So I decided to create a concept landing page design for the financial industry. What do you guys think about this? Do you like it when banks become modern and trendy?

We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.

---

Show us some love and press “L”.

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and follow us.

Let’s stay in touch on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.