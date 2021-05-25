Aditya Bhardwaj

Moo : The milk delivering app

Aditya Bhardwaj
Aditya Bhardwaj
  • Save
Moo : The milk delivering app daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge dailyui cow signup minimal app branding ui milk
Download color palette

Hi!
This is my Day 1 project of DailyUI Challenge
Design Hint...
Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image.
Feel free to give your suggestions
Thanks

Software - Figma , Illustrator (for cow logo)

Aditya Bhardwaj
Aditya Bhardwaj

More by Aditya Bhardwaj

View profile
    • Like