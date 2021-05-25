Mobile App Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a part of a landing page that can be used to display different features of a mobile app of any kind.
In this case I have designed this for an interior designers mobile app. The colors chosen are meant to capture sense of luxury and modernity.
Feel free to leave your comments and suggestions below.