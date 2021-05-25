Ahmed M Hassan

Mobile App Landing Page

ux ui web design
This is a part of a landing page that can be used to display different features of a mobile app of any kind.

In this case I have designed this for an interior designers mobile app. The colors chosen are meant to capture sense of luxury and modernity.

Feel free to leave your comments and suggestions below.

Posted on May 25, 2021
