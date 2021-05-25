Sign Up Page

Hello there Dribbblers!

I have always been a little scared of showcasing my work - worried that it won't be good enough. But I guess it will never get there if I don't start somewhere.

As a "start", I've decided to participate in the Daily UI challenge. Hopefully this challenge will push me out of my comfort zone and help me become better over time. I will try to post as much as I can!

Here's my #001 ✨

All feedback would be greatly appreciated :)