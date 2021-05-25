Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Naveen

spotadda logo

spotadda logo illustration design branding logo logodesign
spotadda is a logo design for a digital platform to locate a free or paid parking space, this concept came in my mind when i found difficulty to park my bike in busy market and there was no space available so i thought why can not i design a logo and promote to sell the design.

Posted on May 25, 2021
