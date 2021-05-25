spotadda logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
spotadda is a logo design for a digital platform to locate a free or paid parking space, this concept came in my mind when i found difficulty to park my bike in busy market and there was no space available so i thought why can not i design a logo and promote to sell the design.