Sky Graphics

Trees Donations UI UX design KIt

Sky Graphics
Sky Graphics
  • Save
Trees Donations UI UX design KIt mobile app
Download color palette

Trees Donations UI/UX design kit.

Hello Mates,
Oxygreen is a tree donation App UI KIT Design in Figma professionally designed by Muhammad.

What will you get?
- 30+ Screens
- Brand guidelines Components
- Vector-Based

100% vector editable and scalable. The color is easy to change. Each illustration is organized, named & very easy to use.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Sky Graphics
Sky Graphics

More by Sky Graphics

View profile
    • Like