Trees Donations UI/UX design kit.
Hello Mates,
Oxygreen is a tree donation App UI KIT Design in Figma professionally designed by Muhammad.
What will you get?
- 30+ Screens
- Brand guidelines Components
- Vector-Based
100% vector editable and scalable. The color is easy to change. Each illustration is organized, named & very easy to use.